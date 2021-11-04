COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Ohio’s largest school district is sharing exactly how quarantining guidance will impact students and families, and information about vaccination for the newest eligible group was shared during Thursday night’s virtual engagement session.

Parents mainly heard from leaders in the district’s Health Services Department and Medical Consultant Dr. Sara Bode with Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

They talked about the guidelines and about plans to vaccinate this new age group of kids.

“I know a lot of people saw in the media mask to stay test to play came out from the Ohio Department of Health,” said Dr. Sara Bode, “So we really want to talk through tonight what does that mean for Columbus City School District.”

Columbus City School health leaders shared a little bit more about why the district adopted this guidance.

“In classroom transmission of COVID has been studied and it’s less than three percent and that’s been true across Columbus City School District as well,” said Dr. Bode.

Students who show no symptoms and are exposed to a person who tests positive in a school setting can stay in school if they remain masked. When it comes to extracurriculars, they can continue to participate as long as they test for COVID-19.

The district said parents can choose if they want to participate.

“A parent still has the right to choose to keep their child at home and it will be an excused absence for a COVID-related exposure so please remember that we know that you are the child’s first educator,” said Dr. Machelle Kline with health services who was recently named the district’s medical consultant.

Along with clinics at the hospital, they’re planning specific COVID vaccine clinics for CCS students between the ages of 5 and 11.

“These will be offered in your child’s school as well. We’re going to have some during the school day but some on evenings and Saturdays so if you wanna come with your child some parents wanna be there with them then that’s great.”

Bode said those dates will be firmed up and announced soon.

Also new, a team of 30 contracted nurses will be part of the efforts to notify parents about exposures. Parents should keep an eye out for the unfamiliar phone and texting numbers as it could be a nurse.

“They will be remote they will not be in the building and we’ve developed systems they can do that remotely,” explained Health Services Supervisor Ashlin Caravana.

The district says it recently received about 9,600 rapid tests from Ohio Department Heath to help with testing when it comes to COVID exposures at school. Those were distributed district-wide.