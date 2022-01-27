COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus City Schools canceled classes for four schools and sends one to remote learning.

Due to an increased number of staff absences, Northtowne Elementary School will be learning remotely on Friday, Jan. 28 because of increase an increased number of staff absences.

Canceled classes due to heating

Siebert Elementary School

West Broad Elementary School

Columbus City Preparatory School for Boys and the BlendED Pre-K through 8 program due to teachers and staff who typically work on-site at the Boys School.

The rest of the district will have in-person learning.

The District will continue to monitor staff absences that come in through the evening and Friday morning and notify families, teachers, and staff of any updates via the District dialer, email, and local news outlets.