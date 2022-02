COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City Schools announced it has canceled classes Thursday due to the pending winter weather.

The district said there will be no remote learning or in-person classes, and all athletic events and extracurriculars will be canceled as well.

The district will continue monitoring the weather and notify staff and families of any updates for Friday.

For more closings throughout central Ohio, check NBC 4’s closings page by clicking here.