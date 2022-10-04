COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus City School Board voted to begin the termination process for a Columbus Alternative High School teacher who is facing child pornography charges.

Justin Foley, 47, was arrested last month for allegedly possessing and creating child pornography, Police said Foley admitted to some of the pornography involving some of his students.

The board voted Tuesday to suspend Foley without pay. He is expected to formally be fired within the next two weeks.

Delaware Police say they received a tip on Aug. 16 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children with an IP address from Delaware County and email account containing apparent child pornography. Later, police said they had enough evidence to trace the account back to Foley and execute a search warrant in his home.

Police said Foley admitted to recording videos up the skirts of students.

Foley, who has been employed by the district since 2013, was a science/AP teacher at the school.