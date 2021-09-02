CCAD to require proof of completed vaccinations

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Juan Carlos Guerrero, 62 holds his second shot reminder card as he speaks to a healthcare worker after having received a dose of the Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Miami-Dade County Tropical Park vaccination site in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus College of Art and Design is requiring all faculty, staff, and students to have proof they’ve completed COVID-19 vaccinations by Friday, October 15.

The school made the announcement Wednesday. Although school officials cite FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccines as the basis of the decision, the school says community members can choose which COVID-19 vaccine they want to get: Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson.

The school says faculty, staff, or students who seek medical and religious exemptions to the vaccine rule must contact Associate Vice President for Human Resources Beverly Thomas and complete the Student Vaccination Exemption Request Form. People granted exemption will be tested weekly for COVID-19, according to the school.

Anyone not complying with the vaccination requirement by Dec. 1 will be asked to leave campus, the announcement said.

CCAD also said it will continue biweekly, random testing of fully vaccinated campus community members throughout the school year.

The entire announcement is available on CCAD’s web site.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Gallery Hop bounces back, adds game of 'art passports' in Columbus

Six injured after three-vehicle crash in Prairie Township

Victim in critical condition after shooting in west Columbus

Ohio rescue team continues offering aid after Ida

Columbus Police, Ohio State team up to fight crime in University District

More Local News