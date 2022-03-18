COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus College of Art and Design will receive $1,275,000 toward construction of a new career center from federal dollars.

The new Center for Creative Career Development on the downtown campus will house CCAD’s Continuing and Professional Studies department, according to a media release from Senator Sherrod Brown whose office says he advocated for the money, part of $100 million of Congressionally Directed Spending for projects throughout Ohio.

The Center for Creative Career Development will become the launching pad for an array of new certificate and graduate degree programs that directly respond to the upskilling and retraining needs of the Central Ohio workforce, the media release said.

Also included is $2.5 million for Columbus airport for a re-design of taxiway C; $750,000 for CHOICES domestic violence shelter; $500,000 for Franklin County Mental Health and Addiction Crisis Center; and $760,000 for Franklin County Central Ohio Youth Homelessness Supports.