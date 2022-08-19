COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two events will kick off the first Cbus Soul Fest this Saturday, celebrating Black culture, music and history at Bicentennial Park and the Columbus Commons.

The Cbus Soul Fest will kick off at Bicentennial Park at 11 a.m., with food from local vendors, local businesses, organizations and a slew of live entertainment. Organizers will also be hosting a Cbus Soul Family Funday at the Columbus Commons. Beginning at 10 a.m., families can stop by for face painting, live entertainment, arts and crafts and much more.

Live performances begin right at 11 a.m. at Bicentennial Park with Milton Ruffin and the Ohio Old School Funk Band, followed by Paisha Thomas with Cedric Easton at 1 p.m., Dr. E at 3 p.m., Harmonic Soul at 5 p.m., Mojoflo at 7 p.m. and The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli at 9 p.m.

The festival at Bicentennial Park will also host a number of DJ and dance sets in between performances, by DJ IQ, Transit Arts, DJ O Sharp and more.

Nine vendors will be at Bicentennial Park throughout the day, including Donna’s Delicious Dozen, Manden Ice Cream and Suge’s Smokehouse Barbecue. In addition, eight retail vendors will be at the festival, including Iridescent Designs Jewelry, Precious Boutique and the T-Shirt Chef.

The two events are part of an initiative, Cbus Soul, by Experience Columbus and the Columbus Recreation and Parks that aims to give a platform to Black culture in Columbus.

Festivities at Bicentennial Park begin at 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and at the Columbus Commons from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to both events is free.