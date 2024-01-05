COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The cause of death of a woman’s skeletal remains found near railroad tracks in south Columbus has been revealed.

On July 23, 2023, police responded to reports of skeletal remains on the South Side of Columbus, just west of South High Street. Officers found the remains near the railroad tracks at West Hinman Avenue.

The coroner’s office determined that the remains were that of 35-year-old Latonya Green. On Dec. 28 the coroner’s office completed its investigation and determined that Green suffered from blunt force trauma as her cause of death.

CPD is asking that anyone with information regarding this incident to call Columbus Police Detective Journey at (614) 645-4953, the Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).