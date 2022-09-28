Malik Price (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers).

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a suspect accused of killing a 27-year-old man in a drive-by shooting.

Columbus police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting Malik Price, 27, near Courtright Road and Petzinger Court on Sept. 9, 2021.

Price was the passenger in another car when the unknown person in a silver Chevrolet Equinox fired multiple shots. Price was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives obtained video footage that may have captured the vehicle suspected to be involved.

The suspect’s vehicle, a silver Chevy Equinox (Courtesy Photo/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers).

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.