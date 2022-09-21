COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for a 25-year-old woman in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Columbus police announced an arrest warrant for Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, on Monday in the shooting death of Shomari F. Little, 26. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of Reyes, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

On Sept. 10 just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of East 13th Ave. for a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found Little suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Little was taken to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m.

CPD said this was the 95th homicide in Columbus for 2022. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.