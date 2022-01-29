COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Family members spend Saturday afternoon honoring the life of Casey Goodson, Jr., and giving back to the community on what would have been his 25 birthday.

The Community Resource Fair was held at the True Love Ministries church.

Organizers focused the event around providing resources to the community, including items like food, clothes, masks, contraceptives, and harm reduction supplies.

Goodson’s mother, Tamala Payne, said that they want to include the community in everything they do as an expression of gratitude for the support they’ve received since her son’s death.

Organizers said they hope the event will help the community carry Goodson’s good spirit forward.

Former Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Meade shot and killed Goodson in December 2020.