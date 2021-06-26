Casey Goodson Jr. honored at rally six months after being killed by sheriff’s deputy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – It’s been more than six months since the shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr., but his community is keeping his memory alive.

A celebration rally in Goodson’s honor was held Saturday.

“Casey really loved live, and it’s a shame that his life was taken, but today is about celebrating that life,” said family attorney Sean Walton.

The family said they were beyond grateful and touched that people in the community were willing to organize the event.

The rally started with a motorcade of bikes riding through the street, and activity which Goodson’s family said he enjoyed.

Afterwards, friends and family gathered at the corner of Kelton and East Main streets, where people talked, reminisced, and prayed for Goodson’s family.

Goodson, 23, was fatally shot Dec. 4 on the North Side by Jason Meade, a deputy who was coming off a special assignment with the U.S. Marshals. Meade’s attorney has said Goodson waved a gun at the deputy and refused commands to drop the weapon.

Goodson’s mother and a family attorney say that Goodson did have a permit to carry a concealed weapon but that at the time he was carrying a bag of Subway sandwiches and a face mask when he was shot while trying to unlock the door to a family home.

Throughout Saturday’s event, Goodson’s mother said she was inspired to continue fighting for her son.

“It feels good, you know, it feels to have people come out and celebrate Casey and know that his name is still out there,” said Tamala Payne. “These people are still fighting, we’re still in it, I fight every day, so I try to keep everybody fighting every day. I let them move off of my energy, so it’s good.”

Goodson’s family said that while Saturday’s event is over, they will continue to keep his memory alive in the community for as long as they can.

Meade is scheduled to leave the sheriff’s office on disability retirement July 2.