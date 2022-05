COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Carrie Underwood will be making a stop in Columbus next year during her upcoming tour.

Underwood’s “Denim and Rhinestone” concert series will be at Nationwide Arena, March 4, 2023, as part of her 43 U.S. tour.

She’ll be joined on tour by Jimmie Allen on all dates, and is also scheduled to be in Cincinnati on March 2, 2023.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, May 20. For more information visit Carrieunderwoodofficial.com