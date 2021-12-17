COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Columbus’ second annual Songs on Sullivant takes place in Franklinton and the Hilltop on Friday night.

The family-friendly evening of caroling and community is free and open to everyone.

If you plan to go, meet up at Dodge Park and join the holiday caravan. This year’s event will feature live bands, cookies, hot cocoa, and ornament making.

Children under 18 years of age will receive a special gift from Santa, while supplies last.

Meet at Dodge Park: 5:45, 667 Sullivant Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43215

Stop 1: 6:00-6:30 pm Corner of Central & Sullivant

Stop 2: 6:45-7:15 pm Corner of Hague & Sullivant

Return: 7:30 pm Carolers return to Dodge Park