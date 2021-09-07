Armed carjacking near Ohio State University campus ends in pursuit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A suspect is in custody after a vehicle was stolen at gunpoint from a student near the Ohio State University campus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus Police, the vehicle was taken at gunpoint on the 100 block of West 10th Avenue at approximately 8:15 p.m.

The suspect, who police identified as a 15-year-old boy, led police on a chase before being stopped by police at Mt. Vernon Avenue and Garfield Avenue.

Columbus Police said officers used the “pit maneuver” to stop the vehicle, meaning the pursuing officer used their cruiser to hit the side of the suspect vehicle, causing it to spin out in the roadway.

According to the police, the suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and was arrested.

Police believe that at some point during the pursuit, the suspect threw the gun from the vehicle. It has since been recovered.

There are no other details available at this time.