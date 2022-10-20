COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police arrested two suspects Thursday after pursuing the suspects on highways across the city for nearly a half hour.

Columbus police responded to a carjacking near East Livingston and College Avenues on the city’s east side at 6:56 p.m., dispatchers said. The suspects fled in the stolen car down Main Street before getting onto State Route 315 going southbound.

Dispatchers said police followed the suspects to Interstate-71 southbound, where they merged onto I-270 eastbound before the car ran over spike strips near I-270 and Johnstown Road in Gahanna. Police arrested the suspects at 7:22 p.m.