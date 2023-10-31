COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman’s car was stolen from an east Columbus gas station Tuesday morning.

Columbus police reported that a Silver Ford Focus was stolen from a Speedway gas station on North Cassidy Avenue near the John Glenn International Airport at around 2:20 a.m. The car was parked at the gas station with the engine running while a woman went inside the store.

Police said the woman left her purse in the car and that there was a gun inside the glove box. The woman noticed the car being stolen and she ran outside after the suspect.

The suspect bumped the woman with the car as it was driving away from the scene. The woman was uninjured during the incident and CPD is looking at surveillance cameras and interviewing witnesses for suspect leads.