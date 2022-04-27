COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are urging drivers to take precautions as the number of car thefts rises across Columbus.

According to Columbus police, officers have received reports of 2,559 vehicles stolen so far this year. As of Tuesday, 495 were stolen in April alone.

On Wednesday, Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua urged drivers to lock their car doors and not leave their keys or key fobs in their vehicles. He suggested drivers also ask their neighbors to keep watch over their property. Additionally, he asks that anyone with doorbell or security footage of a car theft share it with the police.

“Chances are, the person who stole your car will go out and commit another car theft either that same day or later down the line,” Fuqua said. “If we can get these people identified and off the street, that would be extremely helpful in preventing future car thefts.”

Anyone with any information on car thefts is urged to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.