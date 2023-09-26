COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer was injured after being hit by a car after a chase, resulting in three juveniles — known to officers for allegedly stealing cars in the past — being taken into custody.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Fair Avenue Tuesday at approximately 4:30 p.m. after a car hit an officer during a pursuit out of a traffic stop, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Police said the pursuit started south of the scene.

The officer was transported to Grant Medical Center in a stable condition and is expected to be released from the hospital tonight.

Police at the scene said multiple guns and a stolen car were recovered.

According to police, the suspects, whom officers were on the lookout for, were found driving a blue Kia, which had been reported stolen. Officers were finally able to stop the vehicle at the Wilson and Fair avenues location.

Photos taken at the scene showed a Columbus police car had struck a fence, with wooden panels collapsed around it. Officers were stationed around the Kia with its doors open.

One of the suspects is also hospitalized with minor injuries and is listed in a stable condition.