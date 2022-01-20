COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking the public’s help identifying three people they say used a tow truck to steal a car from the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Police say that about 6 a.m. on Dec. 9, two men and one woman drove onto the lot, in the 4000 block of Timberwood Drive North on the Southwest Side, in an older, red Chevrolet tow truck and a silver Ford SUV. They hooked up a 2017 Toyota Prius to the tow truck and drove away.

Police released one photo related to the incident:

Photo from police of a red, older Chevrolet tow truck and three suspects on Dec. 9, 2021, released by Columbus police

Anyone with information may contact Det. Harold Conley at 614-645-2084 or hconley@columbuspolice.org, or contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 616-461-8477.