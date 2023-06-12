COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A southeast Columbus storefront was destroyed when a car plunged through its front windows early Monday morning.

Columbus police say that at around 2:50 a.m. an unknown person drove a car through the storefront of a Family Dollar on Courtright Road at the Petzinger Road intersection in the Eastland neighborhood. The car, a Kia Optima, broke several windows, the front doors, along with several product displays at the store’s entrance.

Police said that the driver fled the scene and that it is unknown if the car was stolen. They are working to get in contact with the owner of the car. Also unknown is how long the Family Dollar store will be closed while it undergoes repairs.