COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A car catching fire has restricted multiple lanes of traffic on State Route 315 southbound at Henderson Road.

Photos from an Ohio Department of Transportation highway camera showed three lanes of traffic had been restricted by the fire, with many cars driving on the shoulder to get around. A Columbus Division of Fire truck had parked near the fire on SR-315 southbound, and Columbus police vehicles restricted one lane of traffic on SR-315 northbound.

The fire has since been put out, but the Ohio Department of Transportation warned drivers around 6:30 p.m. to expect lane closures to continue.