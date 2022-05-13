COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Friday morning crash on the southeast side has left a driver hospitalized after they lost control of their car.

About 7:35 a.m., a black Lincoln sedan was heading south on Shook Road south of Spiegel Drive, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, when the driver lost control of the vehicle, striking both a tree and a streetlight post.

Emergency medical crews responded and took the driver to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies ask anyone with more information about the crash to call the Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.