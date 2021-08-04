Car hit by gunfire while driving on I-70

COLUMBUS (WCHM) — A man told Columbus Police his car was hit by gunfire while he was driving on I-70 East on the city’s east side Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to the area of 601 South Champion Avenue for a ShotSpotter call at approximately 4:17 p.m. At the scene, officers determined the gunshots actually came from I-70 just east of South Champion Avenue.

Moments later, according to police, a 22-year-old man called in reporting his vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

The victim told police he was driving east on I-70 East when a vehicle pulled in front of him. The left rear passenger of the car began shooting at the victim’s vehicle, hitting it twice, before the suspects exited the highway at Miller Avenue and Kelton Avenue.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.