COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has died Thursday morning after his car smashed through a fence and fell into a quarry, according to Columbus emergency crews at the scene.

A passerby witnessed the crash around 3:30 a.m., which happened in the McKinley Avenue Corridor near the intersection with West 5th Avenue. The car was going 80 to 90 miles per hour when it smashed through a fence there and fell into the quarry below, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The car fell 50 feet before going underwater.

Columbus firefighters tried to use a ladder at first to get the person’s body out after the crash, but they couldn’t reach it, according to CPD. At 3:50 a.m., emergency crews at the scene pronounced one person dead after pulling them out of the car. An underwater search and rescue team and boat crews had come out to assist.

CPD confirmed the driver pulled from the crash was a man, but has not released their identity or the cause of the crash as of 5 a.m. Crews remained at the scene to investigate the crash.