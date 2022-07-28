COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An overnight crash in north Columbus left a car flipped on its top and an entrance to the highway closed for hours.

A car is left flipped Thursday, June 28, 2022, after a crash on Interstate 71. (NBC4 Photo/Ronald Clark)

The crash happened just before midnight on the ramp from Morse and Sinclair Road onto Interstate 71 going south, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Three cars were involved in the crash, and photos taken at the scene showed at least one flipped over in the incident. Another one of the vehicles involved fell into a ditch.

CPD said emergency crews took two people involved in the crash to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, but did not have information on either of their conditions. Officers shut down a portion of the highway while they investigated the crash, but reopened it as of Thursday morning.