COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two lanes are shut down after a crash on Interstate 670 westbound that left one car flipped upside down.

According to Columbus police, no one was injured during the crash. Photos taken at the scene showed a black Kia was flipped over, with Columbus police and fire vehicles parked nearby.

A black Kia was flipped upside down in a crash on Interstate 670. (NBC4 Photo/Sarah Donaldson)

The left two lanes of I-670 westbound remained closed just past the State Route 315 South exit as of 6 p.m. An Ohio Department of Transportation highway camera showed traffic was building up in the westbound lanes leading up to the crash site.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.