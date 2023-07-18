COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating a traffic collision on the south side of the city early Tuesday morning.

A car occupied by several juveniles was involved in a collision with a pole at the intersection of Fairwood Avenue and Smith Road in the Milbrook neighborhood that was part of a police chase.

According to police at the scene of the crash, reports of shots fired were confirmed in the area of South Souder Avenue and Renick Street at the Southpark Apartments in South Franklinton.

The juveniles drove away from the shooting scene and were followed by police to the crash location, approximately 11 miles west, where the car hit a utility pole. The juveniles exited the car and fled the scene.

The crash brought down power lines and AEP is also at the scene assessing the damage. The intersection is closed as the investigation gets underway. Police do not yet have anyone in custody.