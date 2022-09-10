COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after crashing into a bridge pillar on the north side of Columbus.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a one-car crash on the underpass of a railroad near Silver Drive and East Hudson Street, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers.

Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the driver of an SUV was going “at a high rate of speed” and crashed into a bridge pillar, killing the driver on scene. A caller reportedly told police they witnessed a car flip over, crushing the vehicle.

A heavy pedestrian area and frequent COTA bus route, East Hudson Street is shut off between Summit Street and Silver Drive.

Columbus police will investigate the crash, Martin said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.