COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A driver is recovering at a local hospital after crashing their car into a northeast Columbus apartment building.

Authorities responded to Cherry Blossom Way Apartments in Blendon Woods, north of Gahanna, at about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday after report of a crash, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. The car was traveling south on Cherry Bottom Way before crossing over the northbound lanes, then striking the building.

The driver was extricated from the car and taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown, but authorities said no one inside the building was injured.

Columbus fire was on the scene determining the safety of the structure given the extensive damage.