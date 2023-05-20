COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating after one person died in a car and motorcycle collision Friday night in Northland, according to a news release.

Just before 11:40 p.m., the driver of a Chrysler began to turn left toward the Interstate 71 southbound entrance from East Dublin-Granville Road.

At the same time, Columbus police said, the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle coming eastbound was heading toward the intersection. In the intersection, the Suzuki driver struck the right rear side of the Chrysler and was ejected into the Chrysler, according to police.

Medics arrived at the scene of the crash, after both cars had come to rest, and pronounced the Suzuki driver dead at 11:46 p.m.

The Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit initiated an investigation last night, police said, and will continue to investigate the cause of the accident.