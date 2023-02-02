COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The front of a home was destroyed and a Whitehall street was shut down after a car crash early Thursday morning.

According to police a driver hit a pole, which tore down power lines, drove into a pickup truck, sending both vehicles through the front of a home on Beechwood Road, south of Main Street in Whitehall at around 1 a.m.

There were reports of live wires on the ground and police were waiting for the power company to repair the lines. No injuries were reported, and no charges have been filed at this time.

Beechwood Road had been closed for around five hours, but was open by 6:45 a.m.