COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A car collided into a Bistro located in downtown Columbus overnight Monday after a crash, according to Columbus police.

Police say the crash occurred just after 3:00 a.m. when two cars hit each other in the 100 block of N. High Street, with one car ending up hitting the Haveli Indian Bistro.

The aftermath of a crash in downtown Columbus where two cars collided at the 100 block of North High Street on July 11, 2022. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Police said at least one person was hospitalized as they continue to investigate the cause of the crash at this time.

