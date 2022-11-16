COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community help to find a man accused of felony theft for “Wanted Wednesday.”

Justin Oliver is wanted as a suspect in a felony theft case, which stems from an Oct. 28 car break-in on Dublin Road. Oliver is currently on parole for robbery and has an active warrant for felony theft, according to Crime Stoppers.

The group is offering a cash reward for any information leading to Oliver’s arrest. Central Ohio Crime Stoppers asked anyone with information regarding him to call 614-461-8477 or leave a tip online here. All tips are anonymous.