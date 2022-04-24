COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus-based Capital University has reinstated an indoor mask policy due to rising COVID-19 cases.

“Capital has experienced an increase in COVID cases over the last few weeks, with several positive cases reported this weekend,” the university posted on its COVID-19 website. “This mirrors the overall trend in Ohio, which has seen week-over-week increases throughout April.”

The policy is in effect for both students and staff in all programs on all campuses, with the school recommending KN95 or N95 masks.

The policy will remain in effect until the end of final exams, which is May 3. Commencement is May 7.

According to the university’s COVID-19 dashboard, seven positive COVID-19 cases were reported for the week of April 10. This number is half of what it was in mid-March (14 cases for the week of March 13), but double what it was the week before (3 cases for the week of April 3).

In addition, the university is offering COVID-19 testing starting Monday. The schedule for testing, to be held at Weiler Suites in the Student Union, is:

Monday, April 25: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26: 7 to 9 a.m.

Wednesday, April 27: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 28: 4 to 6 p.m.

Friday, April 29: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Testing at the law school will be held Tuesday, April 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the first-floor computer lab.

As of Feb. 7, the last date for which data is available, the university reported 91 percent of all students and 94 percent of full-time employees have been vaccinated.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the school’s COVID Response Team at COVIDResponse@capital.edu.