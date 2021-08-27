Capital University mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty, staff

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Capital University, in downtown Columbus, joined other local colleges and universities by requiring students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The school’s website cited the rising number of cases and hospitalizations of the Delta variant as a determination. The deadline to have completed the shot sequence is Friday, December 17, 2021.

In the website release, the school said, “We believe vaccination is the safest and most effective way of protecting the health of the campus community. The decision was made with guidance from Franklin County Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the University’s own COVID Response Team. We also took into consideration the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s final approval of the Pfizer vaccine on August 23, 2021.”

The school reiterated the need for wearing masks, social distancing, and frequently washing hands.

There are exemptions for medical and religious reasons. Those forms can be found here.