COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — CAPA has announced its 2022 Summer Movie Series lineup and discount ticket 10-packs are now on sale.

In a release, the arts organization shared some highlights for the 53rd installment of the movie series which focuses on “classic films and cult favorites.” This year, 25 movies will be screened from June 16 through Aug. 14. There will be “10 series premieres, a silent film with live musical accompaniment, Fright Nite Friday, and two Saturday mornings of classic cartoons,” according to CAPA.

Guests who arrive early will be able to enjoy pre-show entertainment with featured organist Clark Wilson, who is returning for his 31st year with the series. Wilson is scheduled to play the theater organ, known as “Mighty Morton,” a half-hour before showtime.

Additionally, the Friday, July 15 showing of John Carpenter’s 1978 “Halloween” has been dubbed “Fright Nite Friday,” with throwback elements to central Ohio’s beloved late-night TV personality Fritz the Nite Owl. According to CAPA, the night will include a “full episode of Nite Owl Theatre complete with era-appropriate, retro commercials and Fritz’s signature breaks loaded with trivia-tastic tomfoolery and campy special effects.”

2022 CAPA SUMMER MOVIE SERIES

Thursday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.

“The Birdcage” (1996) SERIES PREMIERE!

Friday & Saturday, June 17 & 18, 7:30 p.m. daily, Sunday, June 19, 2 p.m.

“The Godfather” (1972)

Wednesday, June 22, 7:30 p.m.

“In the Heat of the Night” (1967)

Thursday – Friday, June 23 & 24, 7:30 p.m. daily

“Airplane!” (1980)

Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m.

Cartoon Capers

Saturday, June 25, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 26, 2 p.m.

“My Fair Lady” (1964)

Wednesday & Thursday, June 29 & 30, 7:30 p.m. daily

“Wuthering Heights” (1939)

Wednesday & Thursday, July 6 & 7, 7:30 p.m. daily

“Sudden Fear” (1952) SERIES PREMIERE!

Friday & Saturday, July 8 & 9, 7:30 p.m. daily

“Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” (1997 special edition) SERIES PREMIERE!

Sunday, July 10, 2 p.m.

“What’s Up, Doc?” (1972)

Wednesday & Thursday, July 13 & 14, 7:30 p.m. daily

“It Happened One Night”(1934)

Friday, July 15, 7:30 p.m. FRIGHT NITE FRIDAY WITH FRITZ!

“Halloween” (1978) SERIES PREMIERE!

Saturday, July 16, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, July 17, 2 p.m.

“ Fiddler on the Roof” (1971)

“ Wednesday, July 20, 7:30 p.m.

“The Bodyguard” (1992) SERIES PREMIERE!

Thursday & Friday, July 21 & 22, 7:30 pm daily

“Our Hospitality” (1923) SILENT FILM!

Saturday, July 23, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, July 24, 2 p.m.

“Young Frankenstein” (1974)

Wednesday & Thursday, July 27 & 28, 7:30 p.m. daily

“The Grapes of Wrath” (1940)

Friday, July 29, 7:30 p.m. CLASSIC COMEDY DOUBLE FEATURE

“ My Little Chickadee” (1940) SERIES PREMIERE!

“Who Done It?” (1942) SERIES PREMIERE!

“ Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m.

Cartoon Capers

Saturday, July 30, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2 p.m.

Hitchcock’s “Notorious” (1946)

Wednesday & Thursday, August 3 & 4, 7:30 p.m. daily

“The Roaring Twenties” (1939) SERIES PREMIERE!

Friday & Saturday, August 5 & 6, 7:30 p.m. daily

“Batman” (1989) SERIES PREMIERE!

Sunday, August 7, 2 p.m.

The Goonies (1985)

Wednesday, August 10, 7:30 p.m.

“The Adventures of Robin Hood” (1938)

Thursday & Friday, August 11 & 12, 7:30 p.m. daily

Hitchcock’s “The Wrong Man” (1956) SERIES PREMIERE!

Saturday, August 13, 7:30 p.m., Sunday, August 14, 2 p.m.

“High Society” (1956)

Ticket 10-packs are $40 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939, through Sunday, July 24. 10-pack tickets are good for any film in any combination.

Single tickets are $6 ($5 for seniors) and go on sale Wednesday, June 1. Single tickets can be purchased in advance at the CBUSArts Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com, or by phone at (614) 469-0939.

CAPA notes that 35 mm prints will be screened when available and all Saturday morning cartoons are digital.