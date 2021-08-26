CAPA theater venues to require facemasks beginning Sept. 1

Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, better known as CAPA, is requiring facemasks at all of its venues beginning Sept. 1.

The mask mandate covers patrons, staff, and volunteers who are inside at the following venues:

  • Ohio Theatre
  • Palace Theatre
  • Southern Theatre
  • Lincoln Theatre
  • Rife Center theatres, including the Davidson Theatre and three studio theaters.

CAPA says the policy change comes as COVID-19 transmission rates rise in Franklin County due to the delta variant, and will remain in place “until further notice.”

The organization said it will continue to monitor state and local guidelines and will adjust its policies as necessary.

“In addition, some individual artists and arts organizations may require proof of vaccination and CAPA will accommodate their policies for those performances,” CAPA said in a release. “Ticket holders are advised to check their event at www.CBUSArts.com for the policies in place for their specific performance.”

