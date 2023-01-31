A previous report can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police has filed an arrest warrant for a man from Canton accused of shooting four people, one fatally, near a north side strip club Sunday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said that 21-year-old Travis Ingram Jr. from Canton has been charged with the shooting death of 37-year-old Charles Smith and for three counts of felonious assault.

Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a shooting near The Doll House gentleman’s club at 1680 Karl Court, according to police. Medics pronounced Smith dead just before 2:30 a.m., police said. Two women, ages 23 and 24, were also shot and taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in stable condition, police said. A fourth victim was grazed by a bullet but released after being treated at the scene.

Anyone who knows of Ingram Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 614-645-4730.

The Doll House could be facing legal trouble now as city attorney Zach Klein said his office will decide whether or not to take the owners of The Doll House to court for violation of public safety. The club is already teetering on the edge after the city recommended their liquor license be revoked in December.

The city attorney said what comes next for them will be based on their willingness to cooperate. “When you take the current liquor objection and couple it with the most recent shooting that happened there and the violence that’s happened, I anticipate the conversations we’ve had with the owners and their legal representatives that we may be taking legal action,” Klein said.

In September, multiple people were injured in a shooting near the club. Then in December, the city recommended having their liquor license revoked. Klein said they are still waiting for the official order, as the State Liquor Control Board claims to be extremely backlogged.

“The reality is I think the ship is going to move forward to make sure that the doll house folks are held accountable,” Klein said. “Oftentimes in conjunction with the owners and their lawyers if they are cooperative and I will say I give doll house ownership credit – they have been cooperative in having conversations with our office – we can do this with an agreed upon entry.”

Klein said the owners of the club seem to want to make changes. “As recently as mid-December members of the division of police, the ownership group and my office actually walked the site of the doll house to talk about safety concerns,” Klein said. But he said in the end actions speak louder than words.

“When you see stabbings or shootings or endless numbers of violence and fights at a particular establishment that is a significant cause for concern for community safety,” Klein said. “I think we will have a resolution this week one way or the other.” NBC4 reached out to the operator of the doll house on social media and have not gotten a response.