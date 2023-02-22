A previous report can be seen in the player above.

CANTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canton man who has been wanted for the past month in connection to a fatal shooting near a Columbus strip club has been arrested.

A spokesperson with Columbus police confirmed to NBC4 that 21-year-old Travis Ingram Jr. was arrested in connection to the murder of 37-year-old Charles Smith.

On Jan. 29, Columbus police were called to The Doll House gentleman’s club at 1680 Karl Court at around 2:15 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Officers found Smith and three other people shot with medics pronouncing Smith dead just before 2:30 a.m. The other three victims were treated.

On Jan. 31, police charged Ingram Jr., of Canton, with the murder of Smith and three counts of felonious assault.

This shooting sparked Columbus city attorney Zach Klein to say his office will decide whether or not to take the owners of The Doll House to court for violation of public safety. City officials in December recommended the club’s liquor license be revoked. In September, multiple people were injured in a shooting near the club.