COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that Ohio’s vote-approved initiative legalizing recreational marijuana is in effect, the state has picked its first “cannabis control” leader tasked with policing the industry.

The Department of Commerce named James Canepa the first superintendent of the Division of Cannabis Control, a new department installed after Issue 2 passed on Nov. 7 to legalize the sale, purchase and possession of cannabis for Ohioans who are 21 and older. The division will ensure the safety and regulation of both medical and non-medical cannabis.

Canepa has served six years as the superintendent of the Division of Liquor Control, where he is credited with modernizing the state’s liquor inventory control system and introducing the department’s barrel programs and bottle lotteries. Canepa’s new role will be effective on Jan. 1.

“Jim’s proven leadership and innovative approach make him the perfect choice to navigate this new area of retail and regulatory responsibility,” said Department of Commerce Director Sherry Maxfield. “His diverse experience and impressive regulatory credentials will be instrumental in developing a non-medical cannabis program that aligns with the expectations of Ohioans.”

Canepa has also served in various state government leadership roles, including First Assistant Attorney General to the Ohio Attorney General, Chief Counsel for the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Deputy Inspector General with the Office of the Ohio Inspector General, and Chief of Staff and Legal Affairs for the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to implement a first-of-its-kind program for the state in a safe, responsible and efficient way,” said Canepa. “I’ve been fortunate to spend years working within both law enforcement and the retail industry. Both experiences will be central to the work that has already begun in this area inside the Department of Commerce.”

Canepa holds a Juris Doctor from Capital University Law School and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Bowling Green State University.