COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Community members gathered Tuesday night for a vigil after two men were killed in a shooting at an after-hours club over the weekend on the south side of Columbus.

Antwuan Artis, 21, and Jaydon Peacock, 22, died in the shooting Saturday on the 1500 block of South High Street in Merion Village at Tha Plug, an after-hours club. Four other people were hurt in the shooting.

The organizers behind the vigil said it’s time to bring an end to gun violence in Columbus, planning to hold monthly vigils in different neighborhoods.

“I think bringing awareness to the communities and unifying them together against this issue is really going to show fruit in the future and is going to be a big steppingstone when it comes to fighting gun violence,” said Aaron Ellington with the Live Vineyard Church.

Police had not yet said what led up to the shooting or identified any suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).