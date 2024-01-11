COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Canal Winchester man has been found guilty of fraudulently obtaining COVID relief funds, along with narcotics and firearms charges.

A federal grand jury convicted Thomas Crowell, 35, of Canal Winchester with narcotics, firearms and fraud crimes, according to a news release from United States Attorney of the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

The verdict was announced on Thursday following a trial that began on Jan. 8. Crowell, who is also known as “T-Mack,” possessed, with the intent to distribute, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in June 2021, according to court documents. He also illegally possessed firearms at the time, specifically a rifle and a Glock. Crowell is a previously convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Crowell was also convicted of wire fraud for fraudulently obtaining COVID-relief Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding by falsely claiming to own a trucking business called “Thomas Chrowell,” the news release said. In April 2021, Crowell applied for the PPP loan and received nearly $20,000.

Possessing with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana carries a punishment of five years to life in prison. Illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.