Canal Winchester man arrested for carrying gun in N.Y.C. subway shot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man arrested earlier this year for carrying an unloaded AK-47 in a New York City subway was injured in a shooting Monday.

Saddiq Teague, 19, was taken to a local hospital by his mother after Columbus Police said he was shot multiple times while in the area of Georges Creek Drive and Gender Road Monday afternoon.

According to police, Teague and a 17-year-old girl were approached by the suspect, Jaylon Smith, 19, who then allegedly began firing at them multiple times.

The girl was not injured.

Teague, after being rushed into surgery, is in stable condition. Police have not been able to interview him due to the severity of his injuries.

Smith has been arrested by Columbus Police.

Teague was arrested on April 16 after New York City Police said they saw him with an unloaded military-style rifle in the mezzanine of the Times Square subway station off of West 42nd Street. Police say he had the weapon in plain sight. He reportedly told police he thought he was able to carry the weapons because he had a permit in Ohio. Teague has pleaded not guilty to weapons charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4189.