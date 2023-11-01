Watch a previous NBC4 report on Cameron Mitchell Restaurants in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based restaurant conglomerate has chosen the fine-dining concept that will replace Bon Vie Bistro at Easton Town Center.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants is opening a new Del Mar location at 4089 The Strand East in Easton’s north district, according to city permits. The concept is taking over the former home of Bon Vie, which closed after its parent company filed for bankruptcy, and marks Cameron Mitchell’s third Del Mar location and second in central Ohio, the first operating in the Short North since 2019.

The restaurant group announced in January it was opening a Mediterranean fine-dining restaurant in Easton but said the concept did not have a name or opening date. While the Short North’s Del Mar is inspired by southern California, the company’s Del Mar restaurant in Naples, Florida, features Mediterranean-inspired coastal cuisine.

A spokesperson for the restaurant group said the company is still not ready to announce its plans for the new Easton location but noted the concept will be “a fine dining Mediterranean restaurant similar to our award-winning Naples, Florida, location.”

Easton’s Del Mar will add to Cameron Mitchell’s expansive portfolio of restaurants in Ohio, Texas, Illinois and other states. Other Cameron Mitchell restaurants in Columbus include Budd Dairy Food Hall, Lincoln Social, Marcella’s and Mitchell’s Ocean Club, an upscale seafood restaurant also in Easton.

Earlier this year, the restaurant group announced it will add another steakhouse inside the PNC Plaza building Downtown and launched fine dining Italian restaurant “Cento” in German Village to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Another Italian restaurant opened by the group, Valentina’s, opened in Dublin’s Bridge Park in July.