COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus-based restaurant conglomerate has renamed one of its Short North locations and has confirmed the fine-dining concept that will replace Bon Vie Bistro at Easton Town Center.

Del Mar SoCal Kitchen at 705 N. High St. in Columbus’ Short North Arts District is now SoCal Kitchen + Bar, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants announced on Wednesday. The change comes as the Del Mar name will continue to be utilized for the company’s Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Naples, Florida, and the upcoming restaurant opening this summer at 4089 The Strand East in Easton’s north district.

David Miller, president of Cameron Mitchell, said this name shift between the two culinary concepts makes sense as both have established their own unique feel and guest fan base.

“Del Mar in Naples has proven to be an extraordinary and successful restaurant for CMR. Our guests, many of whom often travel to Naples for vacation, love the Mediterranean fare and wanted to see us bring the concept to the Columbus market,” said Miller. “When the opportunity arose at Easton, we knew it was the right time and the right location to bring this premier Mediterranean fine-dining experience to central Ohio.”

The restaurant group announced in January last year that it was opening a Mediterranean fine-dining restaurant in Easton, but said the concept did not have a name or opening date. The concept is taking over the former home of Bon Vie, which closed after its parent company filed for bankruptcy.

NBC4 reported in November that the restaurant conglomerate was planning to bring Del Mar to Easton, revealed via a city permit filing. At the time, a spokesperson said the company was not ready to announce its plans for the new Easton location but had noted the concept will be “a fine dining Mediterranean restaurant similar to our award-winning Naples, Florida, location.”

Guests can expect a few new additions to the Short North’s SoCal menu, including an expanded sushi offering. New entrées will include the Crispy Snapper with bok choy, yellow curry, Korean sweet chili and garlic sauce; Carne Asada with chile-rubbed skirt steak, chimichurri, grilled onion, charred tomato and sweet potato; and Swordfish with broccolini, braised fennel, preserved lemon, gigante bean and romesco sauce.

“Our SoCal Kitchen + Bar team looks forward to continuing to provide the genuine hospitality that guests have come to expect while satisfying all of their California cravings,” said Miller.

Easton’s Del Mar will add to Cameron Mitchell’s expansive portfolio of restaurants in Ohio, Texas, Illinois and other states. Other Cameron Mitchell restaurants in Columbus include Budd Dairy Food Hall, Lincoln Social, Marcella’s and Mitchell’s Ocean Club, an upscale seafood restaurant also in Easton.

Last year, the restaurant group announced it will add another steakhouse inside the PNC Plaza building Downtown and launched fine dining Italian restaurant “Cento” in German Village to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Another Italian restaurant opened by the group, Valentina’s, opened in Dublin’s Bridge Park in July.