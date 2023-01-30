COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus-based restaurant conglomerate is adding another concept to Easton Town Center.

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open a Mediterranean fine-dining restaurant at 4089 The Strand East in Easton’s North District. The restaurant will replace Bone Vie Bistro, which closed when its parent company filed for bankruptcy in 2021.

A spokesperson for Cameron Mitchell Restaurants said the restaurant doesn’t have a name or opening date yet.

The Mediterranean restaurant will add to Cameron Mitchell’s expansive portfolio of about 20 restaurants in Ohio, Texas, Illinois and other states. Other Cameron Mitchell restaurants in Columbus include Budd Dairy Food Hall, Lincoln Social, Marcella’s and Mitchell’s Ocean Club, an upscale seafood restaurant in Easton.

Last week, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants announced it will add another steakhouse inside the PNC Plaza building in downtown Columbus. Italian restaurants Cento and Valentina’s will open in German Village and Dublin’s Bridge Park, respectively, in the spring.