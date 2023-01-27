COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the largest restaurant empires in central Ohio will soon become a little bigger.

Cameron Mitchell (Courtesy Photo/Jeffry Konczal, Columbus Business First)

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants announced Wednesday that it plans to open a brand-new steakhouse inside the PNC Plaza building, which is undergoing renovations, Downtown at 155 E. Broad St.

The steakhouse has yet to be named and is poised to open this year in the spring or summer, a CMR spokesperson said in an email.

The steakhouse will join more than 20 central Ohio-area restaurants owned and operated by Columbus native Cameron Mitchell, including Mitchell’s Steakhouse, according to the company’s website.