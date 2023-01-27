COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who has repeatedly stolen from a northeast Columbus Meijer.

The female suspect stole from the Meijer on Hamilton Road several times between July 22 and Nov. 26, 2022, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Surveillance footage caught the suspect pushing out carts full of merchandise or not scanning all items in her purchase.

Authorities said she has been seen leaving in a white SUB or minivan cab, and has a distinctive right hand tattoo.

Police are asking anyone withy information to call 614-645-1430.