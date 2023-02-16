COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who has stolen twice from a northeast Columbus Meijer.

The man stole from the Meijer on Hamilton Road on Nov. 21 and Dec. 7, 2022, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Surveillance footage caught the suspect changing prices on items, using self-scan registers to only partially pay his bill, before pushing out carts full of merchandise.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police) (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Authorities said the suspect was seen leaving in an older white Ford F-150 truck.

Police asked anyone with information to call 614-645-1430.